INDIANAPOLIS — Over the next few months, Hoosiers will be able to celebrate the new year with a concert at the Old National Centre in downtown Indianapolis.
According to a news release from the venue, certain shows at the venues within the Old National Centre will offer $20.24 tickets starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday. The following shows will participate in the offer:
- Mania – ABBA Tribute – Jan. 19
- Leela James – Jan. 20
- “All You Need Is Love” – All Star Celebration of The Beatles – Jan. 24
- Magic City Hippies – Jan. 25
- A Flock of Seagulls – Jan. 26
- Radio Flower – Feb. 2
- Extreme + Living Colour – Feb. 7
- Haken – Feb. 22
- Blackberry Smoke – Feb. 22
- Margaret Cho – Feb. 23
- PAW Patrol Live! – Feb. 24-25 (four shows)
- Michael W. Smith – March 1
- Scott Bradlee’s Post Modern Jukebox – March 7
- Beartooth – March 12
- Herbie Hancock – March 22
- Josh Turner – March 23
- Ledisi – March 28
- The Wood Brothers – April 5
- Wayne Newton – April 19
- William H. Macy – April 25
- Al Di Meola – April 30
- Hauser – June 11
- Taking Back Sunday – June 19
According to the release, this offer will be valid from 10 a.m. Thursday through 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 15. The offer will be only while supplies for each show last and is online only. For more information, and a full list of shows, click here.