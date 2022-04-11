BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — The guitar played by Kurt Cobain in Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” music video is being auctioned for the first time in history.

Fans of the grunge rock band can also bid on NFTs of the striped sweater Cobain wore in the 1991 video and a worn pair of Converse shoes.

The collection is part of Julien’s Auction Music Icons event, and a portion will go to the Indianapolis Colts and Irsay Family’s “Kicking the Stigma” mental health awareness initiative. Julien’s says the gesture is in honor of Mental Health Awareness month in May.

Items from the auction include:

Kurt Cobain’s 1969, Fender Mustang, left-handed guitar in Competition Lake Placid blue finish with matching headstock (used in the “Smells Like Teen Spirit” music video)

NFT of the Fender guitar

NFTs of Cobain’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” music video worn green striped sweater and worn converse shoes from the exclusive collection of Kim Cobain

“Baby Blue” – Cobain’s 1965 Dodge Dart 170 4-door sedan, along with NFT

Cobain’s personally drawn 1985 Iron Maiden “Killers” skateboard deck artwork featuring the Iron Maiden mascot “Eddie”, plus NFT

Cobain’s drawing of Michael Jackson wearing a red jacket, single white glove and sunglasses features Cobain’s signature in the lower right corner, plus NFT

Cobain’s 1969, Fender Mustang, left-handed guitar, photo courtesy of Julien’s Auctions

Cobain’s 1965 Dodge Dart 170 4-door sedan, photo courtesy of Julien’s Auctions

Kurt Cobain’s personally drawn 1985 Iron Maiden “Killers” skateboard deck, photo courtesy of Julien’s Auctions

Cobain’s In Utero 1993 all access concert tour pass, photo courtesy of Julien’s Auctions

Cobain’s All Access Australia tour pass, photo courtesy of Julien’s Auctions

Cobain’s personally owned Pokey toy, photo courtesy of Julien’s Auctions

Cobain’s original artwork of Michael Jackson, photo courtesy of Julien’s Auctions

The 1969 Fender guitar is expected to have a starting estimate of $600,000 to $800,000. It’s been on display at Seattle’s Experience Music Project, now named MoPOP Museum of Pop Culture, for the past 12 years.

Nirvana’s iconic “Nevermind” album celebrated its 30th anniversary this past fall, and its lead single “Smells Like Teen Spirit” played a critical part in making Kurt Cobain, Krist Novoselic and Dave Grohl household names.

Cobain, who was famously diagnosed with bipolar disorder and clinical depression as a young person, took his life on April 5, 1994.

According to Julien’s, the Irsays launched Kicking The Stigma in late 2020 to raise awareness about mental health disorders and remove the stigma often associated with these illnesses.

The Music Icons auction will take place May 20-22 both online and live in Beverly Hills. Items will first be on display in a traveling exhibit in Beverly Hills, London, and New York City.