The days of password sharing could be coming to an end for Netflix customers.

Netflix lost 200,000 subscribers from January to March; the company said the net loss included about 700,000 subscribers lost after the service decided to withdraw from Russia to protest the invasion of Ukraine.

From April through June, Netflix expected to shed another 2 million subscribers, according to a letter to shareholders released Tuesday. The information sent shares tumbling this week.

The streaming giant projected about 100 million households (including 30 million in the U.S. and Canada) are watching its service without paying via password sharing.

That will probably change.

From the letter:

Another focus is how best to monetize sharing – the 100M+ households using another household’s account. This is a big opportunity as these households are already watching Netflix and enjoying our service. Sharing likely helped fuel our growth by getting more people using and enjoying Netflix. And we’ve always tried to make sharing within a member’s household easy, with features like profiles and multiple streams. While these have been very popular, they’ve created confusion about when and how Netflix can be shared with other households.

The company has been piloting a program in three Latin American territories (Chile, Costa Rica, Peru) in which customers can add “sub accounts” for people who live outside their household for a fee (about $3). That money goes on top of the typical subscription price (currently between $10 and $20 per month).

Netflix sees those 100 million customers who are sharing passwords as a potential revenue stream. The company plans to expand the pilot program.

Also on the table: a cheaper, ad-supported tier, according to Netflix CEO Reed Hastings.

Other streaming competitors, such as Hulu and HBO Max, have ad-supported tiers that offer a cheaper subscription plan. The tradeoff, of course, is that subscribers must sit through commercials. Disney Plus plans to offer an ad-supported tier later this year.

Netflix currently has about 222 million paid subscribers in 190 countries, the company said.