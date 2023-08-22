Have you missed out on your summer favorite movie? Or looking to rewatch your favorite movie at the theater? There is a solution to that.
National Cinema Day is returning this Sunday, Aug. 27, and most theaters nationwide offer tickets for only $4. More than 3,000 theaters are participating, with more than 30,000 screens across the country expecting to participate in the one-day event.
Each screening will also include a sneak peek at the fall season’s most anticipated new releases.
Here are some of the movies that are taking place of the deal:
- Gran Turismo
- Blue Beetle
- Barbie
- Strays
- Oppenheimer
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Oldboy
- Retribution
- Golda
- The Little Mermaid
- The Hill
- American Graffiti 50th Anniversary
To buy tickets or see a list of participating theaters, visit the National Cinema Day website and your local movie theater’s website or app in the Indianapolis area.