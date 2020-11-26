‘Music Buzzz’: New podcast to give inside look at entertainment industry

INDIANAPOLIS — A trio of Indiana-based music professionals are launching a new industry insider podcast next year.

The Music Buzzz Podcast was announced this week and is set to launch in 2021, featuring candid discussions with “those who are and have been a fly on the wall in the music business.”

Hosted by Dane Clark (drummer for John Mellencamp since 1996), Hugh Syme (world-renowned album cover designer for Rush, Aerosmith, Kiss) and entertainment executive Andy Wilson, Music Buzzz plans to include industry veterans representing musicians as well as designers, live producers and more.

(From left to right) Dane Clark, Hugh Syme Andy Wilson

A special introductory episode featuring all three hosts interviewing each other their respective careers is available now at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and at MusicBuzzzPodcast.com.

Season 1 of Music Buzzz will begin in early January with new episodes coming out on a bi-weekly basis and more bonus episodes dropping randomly.

For more information, visit MusicBuzzzPodcast.com or follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Guests in 2021 will include the following with more to be announced:

Don Barnes – vocals, guitar (38 Special)

– vocals, guitar (38 Special) Don Brewer – drums, vocals (Grand Funk Railroad, Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band)

– drums, vocals (Grand Funk Railroad, Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band) Dave Burgess – guitar, vocals (The Champs)

– guitar, vocals (The Champs) Kyle Cook – guitar (Matchbox Twenty)

– guitar (Matchbox Twenty) Doug Gillard – guitar (Guided By Voices, Nada Surf & more)

– guitar (Guided By Voices, Nada Surf & more) Steve Hackett – guitar, vocals, etc. (Genesis, GTR & more)

– guitar, vocals, etc. (Genesis, GTR & more) Bruce Kulick – guitar (KISS, Grand Funk Railroad, Meat Loaf, Billy Squier, Blackjack & more)

– guitar (KISS, Grand Funk Railroad, Meat Loaf, Billy Squier, Blackjack & more) Nils Lofgren – guitar, vocals, etc. (Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, Neil Young, Ringo Starr, Grin, Lou Reed & more)

– guitar, vocals, etc. (Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, Neil Young, Ringo Starr, Grin, Lou Reed & more) Kevin Martin – vocals (Candlebox, The Gracious Few & more)

– vocals (Candlebox, The Gracious Few & more) Jim McCarty – drums (The Yardbirds, Renaissance)

– drums (The Yardbirds, Renaissance) Bob Merlis – legendary music publicist (Merlis For Hire & former Warner Bros. Records PR exec from 1971-2001)

– legendary music publicist (Merlis For Hire & former Warner Bros. Records PR exec from 1971-2001) Rick Richards – guitar (Georgia Satellites, Izzy Stradlin)

– guitar (Georgia Satellites, Izzy Stradlin) Rudy Sarzo – bass (Quiet Riot, Whitesnake, Ozzy Osbourne, The Guess Who, Blue Oyster Cult & more)

– bass (Quiet Riot, Whitesnake, Ozzy Osbourne, The Guess Who, Blue Oyster Cult & more) Jerry Shirley – drums (Humble Pie, Syd Barrett, Fastway & more)

– drums (Humble Pie, Syd Barrett, Fastway & more) Steve Sybesma – Legendary Global Concert Promoter & creator IndianaRockHistory.com