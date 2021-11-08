Marvel fans will see more of the MCU at home thanks to IMAX upgrade on Disney+

Image via IMAX

Disney+ subscribers are about to see a whole lot more of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

More than a dozen MCU movies will get an upgrade to the IMAX expanded aspect ratio on Disney+ this week. What does that mean?

Most MCU movies were released in 2.35:1 widescreen format. For people with 16:9 TVs at home, that means prominent black bars at the top and bottom of the screen.

But some scenes for those movies were shot in the 1.90:1 IMAX expanded aspect ratio format, which is 26% taller than the typical widescreen format. Those scenes will take up more real estate on your TV at home, nearly filling the entire screen.

The IMAX editions of those movies will hit the streaming service on Nov. 12—just in time for Disney+ Day. The IMAX versions will carry a prominent label, so viewers who’d rather stick with the usual widescreen format will still have the option.

In addition, for many of the movies, only certain scenes were shot natively in IMAX format, meaning the aspect ratio will switch for those certain scenes. Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, however, were both shot entirely with IMAX digital cameras.

Eventually, Disney+ plans to add DTS sound, Dolby Vision, HDR10, 4K and Dolby Atmos sound to the IMAX editions.

Watch the MCU like never before… AT HOME IN IMAX 🤯 @IMAX Enhanced comes to @disneyplus this Friday. #IMAXonDisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/5TCbYBwjtw — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) November 8, 2021

Here are the 13 Marvel movies getting the IMAX treatment:

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Infinity War

Black Panther

Black Widow

Captain America: Civil War

Captain Marvel

Doctor Strange

Iron Man

Guardians of the Galaxy

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Thor: Ragnarok