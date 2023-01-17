Madonna is celebrating 40 years worth of hits with a new global tour that kicks off this summer.

The so-called “Queen of Pop” announced “The Celebration Tour” in a video featuring a truth or dare game (a throwback to her 1991 documentary) featuring an assortment of celebrities including Amy Schumer, Jack Black, Lil’ Wayne, Diplo, and Judd Apatow.

In the clip, Schumer dares Madonna to go on a world tour and play her greatest hits from the past four decades.

“That’s a lot of songs,” Madonna mused. “You think people would come to that show?”

The Celebration Tour will make stops in 35 cities and kicks off in Vancouver, British Columbia on July 15. The living legend will also perform in Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, and more before departing for the European leg of the tour.

Bob the Drag Queen (a.k.a. Caldwell Tidicue) will be featured as a special guest.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 20 and Friday, January 27 at 10 a.m. local time.

Madonna is the best-selling female solo touring artist of all time. Her self-titled debut album “Madonna” was released in 1983 and featured hits like “Lucky Star,” “Holiday,” and “Borderline.” In 2015, Guinness World Records named her the best-selling female recording artist.

The Celebration Tour North American dates:

Saturday, July 15 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Tuesday, July 18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Saturday, July 22 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Tuesday, July 25 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Thursday, July 27 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Sunday, July 30 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Wednesday, Aug. 02 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Saturday, Aug. 05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Monday, Aug. 07 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Wednesday, Aug. 09 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sunday, Aug. 13 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Saturday, Aug. 19 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell

Wednesday, Aug. 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Thursday, Aug. 24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wednesday, Aug. 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Saturday, Sep. 02 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Tuesday, Sep. 05 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Thursday, Sep. 07 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Saturday, Sep. 09 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena

Wednesday, Sep. 13 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Monday, Sep. 18 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Thursday, Sep. 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX

Wednesday, Sep. 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Wednesday, Oct. 04 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Saturday, Oct. 07 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena