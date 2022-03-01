For just under $200, you can attend more than two dozen concerts at Ruoff Music Center this summer.

Live Nation is offering its Lawn Pass for 2022. It costs $199 (plus fees) and gives fans access to a large slate of shows this summer. There are a limited number available. The sale starts at 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 2 at this website.

Each person who buys a Lawn Pass will get a custom personalized credential that serves as their ticket on show days.

Live Nation said the pass offers the following benefits:

1 personalized pass that acts as your ticket to the Allegiant.com lawn for Ruoff Music Center’s 2022 season

Easy entry with 1 Fast Lane entry per concert (subject to availability)

General admission parking

Upcoming shows that can be used with the Lawn Pass include The Backstreet Boys, Dave Matthews Band, Keith Urban, Chris Stapleton, Rod Stewart and many more, according to Live Nation.

The only exclusions listed for Ruoff at this time are Morgan Wallen on June 16 and Foo Fighters on Aug. 1. Live Nation noted that other exclusions are possible and “will be updated as shows are announced.”

You can find Ruoff’s summer lineup here.

Ruoff is one of 30 venues offering the deal. Each venue sells its own Lawn Pass, which means they are not transferable from one venue to another.

PARTICIPATING AMPHITHEATERS

Ak-Chin Pavilion (Phoenix AZ)

Blossom Music Center (Cuyahoga Falls, OH)

Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek (Raleigh, NC)

Concord Pavilion (Concord, CA)

Darien Lake Amphitheater (Darien Center, NY)

Dos Equis Pavilion (Dallas, TX)

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Tinley Park (Tinley Park, IL)

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis (St. Louis, MO)

Isleta Amphitheater (Albuquerque, NM)

iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (West Palm Beach, FL)

Jiffy Lube Live (Bristow, VA)

Lakewood Amphitheatre (Atlanta, GA) – Formerly Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre (Tampa, FL)

North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre (Chula Vista, CA)

PNC Bank Arts Center (Holmdel, NJ)

PNC Music Pavilion (Charlotte, NC)

Ruoff Music Center (Noblesville, IN)

RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater (Ridgefield, WA)

Saratoga Performing Arts Center (Saratoga Springs, NY)

Shoreline Amphitheatre (Mountain View, CA)

St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview (Syracuse, NY)

The Pavilion at Montage Mountain (Scranton, PA)

The Pavilion At Star Lake (Burgettstown, PA)

Toyota Amphitheatre (Wheatland, CA)

USANA Amphitheatre (West Valley City, UT)

Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach (Virginia Beach, VI)

Waterfront Music Pavilion (Camden, NJ) – Formerly BB&T Pavilion

White River Amphitheatre (Auburn, WA)

Xfinity Center (Mansfield, MA)

XFINITY Theatre (Hartford, CT)