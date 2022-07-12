Life imitates art as Lea Michele has been announced as the new “Funny Girl” in the revival on Broadway.

The actress will replace Beanie Feldstein beginning on September 6.

Feldstein announced on Sunday that she was leaving the show nearly two months early due to production taking “the show in a different direction.”

Michele has long publicly voiced her desire to play the role of Fanny Brice on Broadway and has even performed several numbers from “Funny Girl” in character as Rachel Berry on “Glee.” Her character also ended up being cast as Fanny in a fictional revival of the musical.

“A dream come true is an understatement. I’m so incredibly honored to join this amazing cast and production and return to the stage playing Fanny Brice on Broadway,” wrote Michele on Instagram.

The original production of “Funny Girl” in 1964 starred Barbara Streisand as the title role and helped launched her to superstardom.