Kokomo Summer Concert Series announces new shows, rescheduled dates

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Performing Arts Pavilion’s Free Summer Concert Series has announced its performance schedule for the 2020 season.

According to a news release, the series kicks off in July and runs through the fall, with some concert events originally scheduled in June shifting to later in the lineup.

Organizers said the June schedule change was due to COVID-19-related news, with the health and safety of concertgoers in mind.

“The City of Kokomo knows how important the annual Kokomo Summer Concert Series has become to our residents,” said Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore. “We are grateful to be able to keep this year’s lineup in tact at this time while also looking out for the wellbeing of the folks in this wonderful community.”

The concert series at Kokomo Performing Arts Pavilion at Foster Park is presented by the city of Kokomo with proceeds benefit local nonprofit organizations, and is free to the public. Organizers said all concerts are family friendly, and participants are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.

More information can be found at KokomoSummerSeries.com. All dates and acts subject to change without notice.

Summer concerts for the 2020 season include:

The Haynes Apperson Festival — Information, details and lineup for this year’s event will be announced at a later time. This multi-day event is annual and takes place around Independence Day.

Saturday, July 25 – Rhumfest – Artists for this event are TBA, but are bound to feature Kokomo area favorites from solo artists to bands. The event will also include favorite past and present musicians out of the Rhum Academy. The event is set to start at 3 p.m.

(New Date) Saturday, Aug. 15 – Weberfest featuring Brian Fallon & The Howling Weather with special guest Aaron Lee Tasjan. Brian Fallon’s rock star days are firmly behind him. His former outfit, The Gaslight Anthem, reunited for a string of reunion shows in 2018 but now only exists in that murky grey area known as “indefinite hiatus.” Now, with his latest album “Local Honey,” Fallon has made the record he has always wanted to make. Its acoustic-leaning, introspective, singer-songwriter artistry is a heartfelt and grownup sound that has been in his mind and in his heart for a long while. For more information, visit https://www.brianfallon.net/.

(New Date) Sunday, Aug. 16 – HOG Fest featuring Cinderella’s Tom Keifer. Best known as the singer-songwriter/ front man of the Philadelphia-based blues rock band Cinderella, Tom Keifer is enjoying continued success with solo releases “The Way Life Goes” and “RISE.”Though he possesses all the fire and brimstone of rock ‘n’ roll’s greatest front men, you would be hard pressed to find the versatility and dimension that Keifer brings to a stage. Keifer is clearly one of the most unique singers and accomplished musicians in rock ‘n’ roll. For more information, visit http://www.tomkeifer.com/. Love 4 Zero will open the show.

Saturday, Aug. 22 – My Sinatra with The Kokomo Symphony. Cary Hoffman turns his celebrated PBS special into a biographical, often hilarious, and poignant one-man musical play about his love and idolization for his hero Frank Sinatra. Hoffman captivates the audience with his intimate journey of what it was like growing up fatherless with three musician uncles, who played on some of Sinatra’s greatest recordings, turning Sinatra into a fantasy father. Hoffman authentically sings Sinatra, creating a musical score about his lifelong obsession. For more information, visit https://www.mysinatra.com/

Saturday, Sept. 19 – Octoberfest featuring Free Fallin’ (Tom Petty Tribute). Free Fallin presents its show with the power and passion that went into more than 30 years of Tom Petty’s best selling songs – from “Damn the Torpedoes” through the latest (including hits from the Traveling Wilburys). Free Fallin’s show has the instrumentation to duplicate the sound of the Heartbreakers as well as the convincing looks and costumes that gives you a show that you will not soon forget! For more information, visit https://www.freefallin.us/

(New Date) Saturday, Sept. 26 – Carver Center Summer Celebration featuring Monsters of Yacht, which will feature a night full of, classic 70’s and 80’s yacht rock hits. The Monsters of Yacht deliver rocking recreations of songs by artists like Toto, Christopher Cross, the Bee Gees, Steely Dan, Hall and Oates, Doobie Brothers, Kenny Loggins, and more. They have the skills and attitude needed to pay tribute to the artists of the yacht rock genre with a powerful live show featuring accurate vocals and performances of the classic yacht rock songs. For more information, visit https://www.monstersofyacht.com/.