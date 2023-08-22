INDIANAPOLIS — The Jonas Brothers are bringing their “The Tour” to Indianapolis at Gainbridge Fieldhouse Tuesday.

Doors are set to open at 6 p.m. With the show starting at 7 p.m., special guest pop group Lawrence will open the show as the opening act before the trio hits the stage in front of thousands of fans.

According to Gainbrige Fieldhouse and Ticketmaster, plenty of tickets are still on sale, starting at $58 and going up to $229 plus, mostly with verified resale tickets.

If you have tickets to the concert, you may want to consider prepaying for parking in one of the garages near Gainbridge Fieldhouse on ParkWhiz.

Here are a few options:

Union Station Garage – 301 S. Meridian Street ($30)

101 S. Alabama Street lot ($24.69)

Merchants Garage – 31 S. Meridian Street ($18)

City Park Garage – 120 E. Washington Street ($18.81)

Irsay Family YMCA Lot – 418 S. Alabama Street ($25)

Plaza Park Garage – 109 S. Capital Ave. ($12)

Don’t forget to grab a debit or credit card. The Fieldhouse is a cashless venue and does not accept cash anywhere. Outside food and beverages are not allowed inside the arena. The venue asks fans to have tickets ready to scan on a mobile device with contrast/brightness settings turned up for maximum clarity.

Screenshots of tickets will not be accepted for entry.