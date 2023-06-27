INDIANAPOLIS — Well-known American rapper Kevin Gates announced he is bringing his tour to Indianapolis at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park this October.

Gates will hit the stage on Oct. 11 with guests BigXthaPlug and DJ Chose as part of his “Only The Generals” tour.

The tour announcement comes on the heels of Kevin’s previously released single and visual, “Do It Again.” Gates kicked the year off with the single and video “Breakfast” and the re-release of his debut mixtape “The Luca Brasi Story (A Decade of Brasi)” to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the project.

Tickets will be available starting with Artist and Citi presales beginning Tuesday, June 27, at 10 a.m. General tickets will be on sale beginning on Friday, June 30, at 10 a.m.