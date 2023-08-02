BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Emmy Award-winning comedian John Oliver is coming to Bloomington.

According to Indiana University’s website, Oliver, the host and producer of HBO’s “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” will perform at the Indiana University Auditorium at 7 p.m. on Sept. 30.

Tickets, which start at $103, are expected to go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. The auditorium is located at 1211 East 7th Street in Bloomington.

Oliver is a political comedian who previously appeared as a correspondent and guest host on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart.” Oliver’s current program, “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” has won 23 Primetime Emmy awards as well as multiple Writer’s Guild Awards, Critics’ Choice Television Awards and Peabody Awards.

For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit Indiana University’s website.