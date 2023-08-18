BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — One of the creators of one of the most influential sitcoms in the 90’s is coming to Bloomington to perform his new stand-up routine.

According to a news release, Jerry Seinfeld will perform at the Indiana University Auditorium at 7 p.m. on Oct. 20 to kick off the university’s homecoming weekend. Tickets go on sale for the show at 10 a.m. on Aug. 25.

Seinfeld is an acclaimed comedian and writer who won numerous Emmy awards, Golden Globe awards and People’s Choice awards. “Seinfeld,” his NBC sitcom that was on air for nine seasons, was named the greatest television show of all time by TV Guide in 2009 and was identified as the best sitcom ever in a 2012 60 Minutes/Vanity Fair poll.

Since his sitcom went off the air, Seinfeld has written films, including 2007’s “Bee Movie,” and started a web series called “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.” Seinfeld, who is also an author, continues to perform nationally and internationally.

Tickets will be sold on the Indiana University Auditorium’s website or on the Ticketmaster website.