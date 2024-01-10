INDIANAPOLIS — Forty5 and GANGGANG will be bringing “The Electric Lady” as well as an acclaimed guitarist from Austin, Texas to perform as part of a new one-day music festival in downtown Indianapolis later this year.

According to an announcement, Janelle Monáe and Gary Clark Jr. will headline the “I Made Rock ‘N’ Roll Festival” on May 18 at the American Legion Mall, located at 700 N Pennsylvania St. Other musicians scheduled to perform include:

Robert Randolph Band

Joy Oladokun

Meet Me @ The Altar

Inner Peace

According to previous reports, this festival will be a part of the “I Made Rock ‘N’ Roll” public advocacy campaign. This campaign is aimed at bringing out untold stories about the genre’s origin through its national ambassador program, original film content, community programming, educational workshops and live music events.

Presale tickets for the festival start at $75 and will go on sale starting at 10 a.m. Thursday Individuals are asked to sign up for the “I Made Rock ‘N’ Roll email list for access to the code.