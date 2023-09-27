INDIANAPOLIS — Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli will join the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra for a performance at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse next year.

According to a news release from the Indianapolis Symphony, Bocelli will perform with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra on April 13, 2024 as part of his North American spring tour. Tickets for the performance will be on sale at 10 a.m. on Oct. 10 on the Ticketmaster website and at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse box office.

This comes after Bocelli performed with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra in December 2022. Officials said the tour will feature performances from Bocelli’s repertoire, as well as selections from his solo album “Believe,” a selection of arias, crossover hits and love songs.

“The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra is thrilled to perform with the legendary Andrea Bocelli this spring,” James M. Johnson, the chief executive officer of the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, said in the release. “Our patrons unequivocally praised the 2022 performance that brought the ISO and Mr. Bocelli together for the first time, and when the opportunity arose to reunite for another concert, we were delighted to accept.”

According to the release, fans are able to purchase tickets through the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra on their website. before Oct. 10. The release said a portion of the ticket proceeds support the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra “while allowing patrons access to the best seats in the house.” The tickets are limited to the first 200 patrons.