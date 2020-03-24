Is Britney Spears calling for a general strike?

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 18: Singer Britney Spears attends the announcement of her new residency, “Britney: Domination” at Park MGM on October 18, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Spears will perform 32 shows at Park Theater at Park MGM starting in February 2019. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Britney Spears took to Instagram Tuesday morning to … advocate wealth re-distribution?

The pop princess re-upped a post from Mimi Zhu which calls for humans to be connected “now more than ever” in this “time of isolation.”

The post also proclaims, “We will learn to kiss and hold each other through the waves of the web. We will feed each other, re-distribute wealth, strike.”

Spears captioned the post, “Communion goes beyond walls” – echoing a line from Zhu’s original, “Communion moves beyond walls.”

She ended the caption with three red roses, leading some to (jokingly?) speculate that Britney has joined the Democratic Socialists of America.

Other enthusiastic post-commenters called her “Comrade Spears” and “Comrade Brit Brit.”

The post comes two days after Spears offered to help out three fans with whatever they needed during the coronavirus pandemic #DoYourPartChallenge.

Meanwhile, the world waits to see if Britney starts dropping Marx and Engles quotes.