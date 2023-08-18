INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis stop on L.L. Cool J’s F.O.R.C.E. Tour has been canceled, according to the Ticketmaster website.

In a statement on Ticketmaster’s website, the event organizer canceled the event, originally scheduled for Sunday. Officials said no action is required by ticketholders to obtain a refund and that it will be processed to the original method of payment used at the time of the purchase.

The tour was initially expected to feature LL Cool J, along with The Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Common, Bone Thugs-N Harmony, Jadakiss and Big Boi, according to the website.

Friday’s show in Detroit is still scheduled while Saturday’s show in St. Louis is canceled. The tour’s New Orleans date on Aug. 23 has also been canceled.

Once funds are received from the event organizer, officials said on the Ticketmaster website that refunds are usually completed within 30 days. If tickets were transferred to someone, the refund will go to the person who originally purchased the tickets.