Here’s how you could earn $1,000 just for watching all the ‘Harry Potter’ movies

Accio, money!
It’s not a bad way to pass the time—and make a little money on the side—during the coronavirus pandemic.
EDsmart will pay five people $1,000 to watch every movie in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. That includes the eight Harry Potter movies and two Fantastic Beasts spinoff films.
It comes out to about $41.50 an hour for watching movies!
Here’s the list:
- Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001)
- Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002)
- Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004)
- Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005)
- Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007)
- Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009)
- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010)
- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011)
- Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016)
- Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018)
It will take 25 hours and 6 minutes to watch the whole series. The ideal candidate is at least 18 years old and a die-hard Harry Potter fan. Applicants should also be social-media savvy.
Those chosen for the task will watch the movies and rank them.
Winners will receive a Harry Potter marathon survival kit featuring Harry Potter Butterbeer Caramel Corn & Containers, Harry Potter Jelly Gummy Candy Slugs, Bertie Botts Every Flavour Jelly Beans & Chocolate Crispy Frog, a Harry Potter Gryffindor snuggie, a Hogwarts Alumni stainless steel insulated tumbler and a $100 GrubHub gift card.
The “top” finalist will also receive the complete Harry Potter collection on Blu-ray.
You’ll need to apply by May 15, 2020. You can find the application here.