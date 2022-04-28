Concert tickets for just $25?

Sign us up!

Live Nation will bring back Concert Week from Wednesday, May 4, through Tuesday, May 10, offering $25 all-in tickets for a variety of shows. The price already includes taxes and fees.

According to Live Nation, the deal is good for more than 3,700 concerts across North America. Eligible Indiana venues include Ruoff Music Center, TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, Old National Centre, Gainbridge Fieldhouse and Lucas Oil Stadium, among others.

Here are some of the artists who are part of Concert Week:

Def Leppard & Mötley Crüe

Backstreet Boys

Dierks Bentley

Machine Gun Kelly

Rod Stewart

OneRepublic

New Kids on The Block

The Chicks

Wiz Khalifa & Logic

Wu-Tang Clan & Nas

Josh Groban

Jackson Browne

Pitbull

Zac Brown Band

The sale starts at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 4.

Presale offers are available to Citi cardmembers (Tuesday, May 3, at 8 a.m.) and Rakuten members (Tuesday, May 3, at 12 p.m.).

Learn more at Live Nation’s website.