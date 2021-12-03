Heartwarming ‘accidental Thanksgiving’ coming to Netflix

In this Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016 photo, Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench take a selfie together after meeting at Wanda’s home for Thanksgiving dinner, in Mesa, Ariz. Dench, who accidentally texted Hinton, a stranger, an invitation to Thanksgiving dinner made good on her offer, greeting the teen visitor with a hug and an oven full of food after their story swept through social media. (Tom Tingle/The Arizona Republic via AP)

A heartwarming “accidental” Thanksgiving tradition will be turned into a Netflix movie.

Variety reports that the streaming service will produce The Thanksgiving Text, which will tell the story of Wanda Dench and Jamal Hinton.

Dench was attempting to text her son about Thanksgiving in 2016, but she sent the message to the wrong number and Hinton, then 17 years old and a senior in high school, received it. Even though they both quickly realized the mistake, Hinton asked if he could still come over for Thanksgiving.

Dench’s reply went down in the annals of internet history: “Of course you can. That’s what grandma’s do … Feed everyone.”

Since that fateful day they’ve been spending their Thanksgivings together in a tradition that continued for the sixth time in 2021.

Their friendship has deepened—Hinton has Dench saved in his phone as “Grandma Wanda”—and their feel-good story became a social media sensation, a warm feeling just as inseparable from the holiday as turkey or pumpkin pie.

“I am very excited to announce our new partnership with Netflix,” Hinton tweeted about the news. “We thank every single one of you for your love and support in our journey the last 6 years. We can’t wait to tell our story on the big screen!”

No director or casting has been set for the movie, according to Variety.

I am very excited to announce our new partnership with Netflix. We thank every single one of you for your love and support in our journey the last 6 years. We can’t wait to tell our story on the big screen! 🎥🍾 pic.twitter.com/0heCmEWMDM — Jamal Hinton (@Jamalhinton12) December 2, 2021