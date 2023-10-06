The 32nd Heartland International Film Festival is underway.

More than 120 films are being shown over the next ten days at the Kan Kan Cinema and Living Room Theaters, among other venues.

One of the films, Art and Soul: A Portrait of Nancy Noel, debuts Saturday at Newfields. The 80-minute documentary follows Zionsville artist Nancy Noel’s life and profession. It was directed by her son, Alex Noel Kosene, of 3rd Strand Productions.

“She showed how to live a life in service to your soul,” he said. “That was what my mother was really all about. The decisions that she made, whether they were big career decisions, lifestyle decisions, just things she wanted to do in the world, she made them out of a deep, guttural place.”

Noel dealt with dyslexia, started a preschool in Kenya, refurbished an old church in downtown Zionsville and painted animals, Amish children and African life. She did a series of angel paintings after 9/11.

All three showings of the documentary are sold out. However, if you’d like to see it, you can stream it on the Heartland website.

Learn more about the Heartland International Film Festival and get tickets for other features here.