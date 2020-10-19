Heartland Film Festival wraps up weekend with big winners

INDIANAPOLIS — The Heartland Film Festival wraps up this weekend with some big winners.

The festival announced the grand prizes tonight, at Tibbs Drive-In Theatre on the near west side.

“76 Days” about the COVID-19 outbreak in China won $20,000 for Best Feature Documentary, and also won the Social Impact Award.

MTV now has the rights for the film.

The other grand prize winner was “There Is No Evil” – a drama concerning the death penalty in Iran.

Nine other films won awards Saturday night.

Screenings ended at Tibbs Drive-In Sunday, but you can watch them virtually through next Saturday.