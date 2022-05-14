INDIANAPOLIS — Hear ye, hear ye! Broadway in Indianapolis is proud to announce their 2022-2023 season with productions including Hamilton, Aladdin, among many other fan-favorites.

“This season is truly representative of multiple cultures and demonstrates the common themes of finding courage and overcoming adversity,” said Leslie Broecker, President of Broadway in Indianapolis. “Theatre is for everyone and this season is a reflection of that.”

Broadway in Indianapolis shows for the 2022-2023 season:

Anastasia – Old National Centre, October 18-23 (2022)

– Old National Centre, October 18-23 (2022) Disney’s Aladdin – Clowes Memorial Hall, November 15-20 (2022)

– Clowes Memorial Hall, November 15-20 (2022) Hairspray – Old National Centre, February 21-26 (2023)

– Old National Centre, February 21-26 (2023) Les Misérables – Clowes Memorial Hall, March 14-19 (2023)

– Clowes Memorial Hall, March 14-19 (2023) Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations – Clowes Memorial Hall, June 6-11 (2023)

– Clowes Memorial Hall, June 6-11 (2023) Hamilton – Old National Centre, April 26-May 7 (2023)

Order tickets online at www.broadwayinindianapolis.com or call the Broadway Across America toll-free Indianapolis Season Ticket Hotline at 800-793-7469. Hours for the hotline are Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.