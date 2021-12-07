Greg Kinnear, Mike Epps, Brendan Fraser among famous male actors from Indiana

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 22: Greg Kinnear attends the Los Angeles premiere screening of Netflix’s “House of Cards” Season 6 at DGA Theater on October 22, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

Admiring and envying the world’s biggest stars is easy to do on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there’s no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can’t get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns or cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actors that were born in Indiana from IMDb’s most popular list. For each actor, we included a movie poster image from a film he is known for (all movie poster images from IMDb. Keep reading to see which favorite actors are from your home state.

Art LaFleur

– Born: Gary, Indiana (9/9/1943)

– Died: 11/17/2021

– Known for:

— The Babe in “The Sandlot” (1993)

— Pharmacist in “The Blob” (1988)

— Captain Sears in “Cobra” (1986)

Brendan Fraser

– Born: Indianapolis, Indiana (12/3/1968)

– Known for:

— Rick O’Connell in “The Mummy” (1999)

— Rick in “Crash” (2004)

— Rick O’Connell in “The Mummy Returns” (2001)

Steve Burton

– Born: Indianapolis, Indiana (6/28/1970)

– Known for:

— Jason Morgan in “General Hospital” (1992-2021)

— Cloud Strife in “Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children” (2005)

— Capt. Peretz in “The Last Castle” (2001)

Doug Jones

– Born: Indianapolis, Indiana (5/24/1960)

– Known for:

— Abe Sapien in “Hellboy II: The Golden Army” (2008)

— Amphibian Man in “The Shape of Water” (2017)

— Fauno in “Pan’s Labyrinth” (2006)

James Stewart

– Born: Indiana, Pennsylvania (5/20/1908)

– Died: 7/2/1997

– Known for:

— Paul Biegler in “Anatomy of a Murder” (1959)

— John ‘Scottie’ Ferguson in “Vertigo” (1958)

— Jefferson Smith in “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington” (1939)

Steve McQueen

– Born: Beech Grove, Indiana (3/24/1930)

– Died: 11/7/1980

– Known for:

— Hilts ‘The Cooler King’ in “The Great Escape” (1963)

— Bullitt in “Bullitt” (1968)

— Henri ‘Papillon’ Charriere in “Papillon” (1973)

Greg Kinnear

– Born: Logansport, Indiana (6/17/1963)

– Known for:

— Simon Bishop in “As Good as It Gets” (1997)

— David Larrabee in “Sabrina” (1995)

— Richard in “Little Miss Sunshine” (2006)

Dean Norris

– Born: South Bend, Indiana (4/8/1963)

– Known for:

— Hank Schrader in “Breaking Bad” (2008-2013)

— SWAT Team Leader in “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” (1991)

— Tony in “Total Recall” (1990)

Dee Bradley Baker

– Born: Bloomington, Indiana (8/31/1962)

– Known for:

— Klaus in “American Dad!” (2005-2022)

— Perry the Platypus in “Phineas and Ferb” (2007-2015)

— Man Cop in “The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie” (2004)

Denny Miller

– Born: Bloomington, Indiana (4/25/1934)

– Died: 9/9/2014

– Known for:

— Wyoming Bill’ Kelso in “The Party” (1968)

— Tarzan in “Tarzan, the Ape Man” (1959)

— Jeremy Burke in “The Six Million Dollar Man” (1974-1975)

James Dean

– Born: Marion, Indiana (2/8/1931)

– Died: 9/30/1955

– Known for:

— Cal Trask in “East of Eden” (1955)

— Jim Stark in “Rebel Without a Cause” (1955)

— Jett Rink in “Giant” (1956)

Grey Damon

– Born: Bloomington, Indiana (9/24/1987)

– Known for:

— Jack Gibson in “Station 19” (2018-2021)

— Brian Shafe in “Aquarius” (2015-2016)

— Mirror Master in “The Flash” (2016-2017)

Abraham Benrubi

– Born: Indianapolis, Indiana (10/4/1969)

– Known for:

— Jerry Markovic in “ER” (1994-2009)

— Larry Kubiac in “Parker Lewis Can’t Lose” (1990-1993)

— Bud-Lite Kaminski in “The Program” (1993)

Avery Brooks

– Born: Evansville, Indiana (10/2/1948)

– Known for:

— Capt. Benjamin Sisko in “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine” (1993-1999)

— Paris in “The Big Hit” (1998)

— Sweeney in “American History X” (1998)

Kyle Bornheimer

– Born: Mishawaka, Indiana (9/10/1975)

– Known for:

— Ted in “Marriage Story” (2019)

— Joe in “Bachelorette” (2012)

— Dylan in “She’s Out of My League” (2010)

Phil Harris

– Born: Linton, Indiana (6/24/1904)

– Died: 8/11/1995

– Known for:

— Little John – A Bear in “Robin Hood” (1973)

— Baloo the Bear in “The Jungle Book” (1967)

— O’Malley in “The Aristocats” (1970)

Forrest Tucker

– Born: Plainfield, Indiana (2/12/1919)

– Died: 10/25/1986

– Known for:

— Alan Brooks in “The Crawling Eye” (1958)

— Pfc. Al Thomas in “Sands of Iwo Jima” (1949)

— Sgt. Morgan O’Rourke in “F Troop” (1965-1967)

Strother Martin

– Born: Kokomo, Indiana (3/26/1919)

– Died: 8/1/1980

– Known for:

— McGrath in “Slap Shot” (1977)

— Captain in “Cool Hand Luke” (1967)

— Coffer in “The Wild Bunch” (1969)

Scatman Crothers

– Born: Terre Haute, Indiana (5/23/1910)

– Died: 11/22/1986

– Known for:

— Hallorann in “The Shining” (1980)

— Mr. Bloom (segment “Kick the Can”) in “Twilight Zone: The Movie” (1983)

— Turkle in “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” (1975)

Ron Glass

– Born: Evansville, Indiana (7/10/1945)

– Died: 11/25/2016

– Known for:

— Shepherd Book in “Serenity” (2005)

— Shepherd Derrial Book in “Firefly” (2002-2003)

— Harold Perreau in “Lakeview Terrace” (2008)

Andrew J. West

– Born: Merrillville, Indiana (11/22/1983)

– Known for:

— Gareth in “The Walking Dead” (2014)

— Pete Blackwell in “Under the Dome” (2015)

— Harry Poole in “Bipolar” (2014)

Robert Rusler

– Born: Fort Wayne, Indiana (9/20/1965)

– Known for:

— Ron Grady in “A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge” (1985)

— Max in “Weird Science” (1985)

— Tommy Hook in “Thrashin'” (1986)

Dick York

– Born: Fort Wayne, Indiana (9/4/1928)

– Died: 2/20/1992

– Known for:

— Bertram T. Cates in “Inherit the Wind” (1960)

— Darrin Stephens in “Bewitched” (1964-1969)

— Ted ‘Wreck’ Loomis in “My Sister Eileen” (1955)

Chad Everett

– Born: South Bend, Indiana (6/11/1937)

– Died: 7/24/2012

– Known for:

— Jimmy Katz in “Mulholland Drive” (2001)

— Simon Kurtz in “Airplane II: The Sequel” (1982)

— Dr. Joe Gannon in “Medical Center” (1969-1976)

Clifton Webb

– Born: Indianapolis, Indiana (11/19/1889)

– Died: 10/13/1966

– Known for:

— Waldo Lydecker in “Laura” (1944)

— Elliott Templeton in “The Razor’s Edge” (1946)

— Frank Bunker Gilbreth in “Cheaper by the Dozen” (1950)

Drew Powell

– Born: Noblesville, Indiana (1/19/1976)

– Known for:

— Butch Gilzean in “Gotham” (2014-2018)

— Bic in “Straw Dogs” (2011)

— Jack Hurley in “Leverage: Redemption” (2021)

Steve Talley

– Born: Indianapolis, Indiana (8/12/1981)

– Known for:

— Dwight Stifler in “American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile” (2006)

— Young Garage Man in “Peaceful Warrior” (2006)

— Lt. Dirk Arnold in “Van Wilder: Freshman Year” (2009)

Mike Epps

– Born: Indianapolis, Indiana (11/18/1970)

– Known for:

— L.J. in “Resident Evil: Apocalypse” (2004)

— Day-Day in “Friday After Next” (2002)

— Black Doug in “The Hangover” (2009)

Fred Williamson

– Born: Gary, Indiana (3/5/1938)

– Known for:

— Frost in “From Dusk Till Dawn” (1996)

— Dr. Oliver ‘Spearchucker’ Jones in “MASH” (1970)

— Captain Doby in “Starsky & Hutch” (2004)

Jeremy Jordan

– Born: Hammond, Indiana (9/19/1973)

– Known for:

— Guy Perkins in “Never Been Kissed” (1999)

— College Boy #2 in “Leaving Las Vegas” (1995)

— Trent in “Bio-Dome” (1996)

Isiah Whitlock Jr.

– Born: South Bend, Indiana (9/13/1954)

– Known for:

— Melvin in “Da 5 Bloods” (2020)

— Ronald Wilkes in “Cedar Rapids” (2011)

— Mr. Turrentine in “BlacKkKlansman” (2018)

Alex Karras

– Born: Gary, Indiana (7/15/1935)

– Died: 10/10/2012

– Known for:

— Mongo in “Blazing Saddles” (1974)

— Squash’ Bernstein in “Victor Victoria” (1982)

— Sheriff Wallace in “Porky’s” (1981)

Will Geer

– Born: Frankfort, Indiana (3/9/1902)

– Died: 4/22/1978

– Known for:

— The Grandfather in “The Waltons” (1972-1979)

— Bear Claw in “Jeremiah Johnson” (1972)

— Prosecutor in “In Cold Blood” (1967)

Dan Butler

– Born: Fort Wayne, Indiana (12/2/1954)

– Known for:

— Roden in “The Silence of the Lambs” (1991)

— Bulldog Briscoe in “Frasier” (1993-2004)

— Writer in “Karl Rove, I Love You” (2007)

Andrew Duggan

– Born: Franklin, Indiana (12/28/1923)

– Died: 5/15/1988

– Known for:

— President Trent in “In Like Flint” (1967)

— Bill in “Bone” (1972)

— Dr. Perry in “It Lives Again” (1978)

James Sloyan

– Born: Indianapolis, Indiana (2/24/1940)

– Known for:

— Mottola in “The Sting” (1973)

— Adm. Alidar Jarok in “Star Trek: The Next Generation” (1990-1994)

— Spade Larkin in “Centennial” (1978)

Vincent Ventresca

– Born: Indianapolis, Indiana (4/29/1966)

– Known for:

— Darien Fawkes in “The Invisible Man” (2000-2002)

— Billy in “Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion” (1997)

— Dr. Ed Tate in “Prey” (1998)

Jake Short

– Born: Indianapolis, Indiana (5/30/1997)

– Known for:

— Fletcher Quimby in “A.N.T. Farm” (2011-2014)

— Mattie Sullivan in “The First Team” (2020)

— Scott Smith in “Dexter” (2009)

Ken Foree

– Born: Indianapolis, Indiana (2/29/1948)

– Known for:

— Big Joe Grizzly in “Halloween” (2007)

— Peter in “Dawn of the Dead” (1978)

— Herman Jackson in “The Lords of Salem” (2012)

Leon Ames

– Born: Portland, Indiana (1/20/1902)

– Died: 10/12/1993

– Known for:

— Barney Alvorg in “Peggy Sue Got Married” (1986)

— Frank Knox in “Tora! Tora! Tora!” (1970)

— George Winfield in “On Moonlight Bay” (1951)

Charles Aidman

– Born: Frankfort, Indiana (1/21/1925)

– Died: 11/7/1993

– Known for:

— Gus in “Countdown” (1967)

— Speaker at Banquet in “Innerspace” (1987)

— Reader in “Spoon River” (1969)

Peter Lupus

– Born: Indianapolis, Indiana (6/17/1932)

– Known for:

— Willy Armitage in “Mission: Impossible” (1966-1973)

— Spartacus in “Challenge of the Gladiator” (1965)

— Goliath in “Goliath at the Conquest of Damascus” (1965)