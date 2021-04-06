Get paid $2,400 to watch 24 hours of true crime documentaries with this dream job

True crime documentaries have exploded in popularity in recent years—and now you could make $2,400 by watching them for 24 hours!

MagellanTV will pay three true crime fanatics $100/hour to binge the streaming service’s true crime collection. They’ll have to share their experience on social media.

Those chosen for this “dream job” will receive $2,400 for their efforts along with a 1-year membership for MagellanTV.

While the job description says the lucky applicants will watch 24 straight hours of true crime documentaries, they’ll actually have 48 hours to complete the task (apparently, the good folks at MagellanTV also value your sleep).

The playlist includes documentaries on Jonestown, Jack the Ripper, the Manson Family and more.

Here’s what the type of people they’re looking for:

Our ideal candidates live for True Crime. They can handle the most menacing serial killer, the goriest details, and don’t flinch at the chilling paranormal. And they love it so much that they’re willing to stream it nonstop for 24 hours. Along with watching, they’ll be documenting their True Crime all-nighter on social media so everyone will see if they can hack it… or not.

If this sounds familiar, MagellanTV held a similar promotion last year. In that case, the streaming service selected one person and paid $1,000 for the job.

You can apply here. Applications are open through 5 p.m. on May 5.