INDIANAPOLIS — The largest tabletop gaming convention in North America is returning to downtown Indianapolis.

Gen Con will take place this weekend, Aug. 3-6, at the Indiana Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium. It will celebrate 20 years of conventions hosted in Indy since 2003.

Gen Con 2023 will feature a sold-out exhibit hall with over 19,000 events, including board games, card games, entertainment, and a wide range of activities catering to gamers and pop-culture fans of all ages. Fan-favorite games and events returning this year include Magic: The Gathering, Dungeons & Dragons, the Costume Contest, the Film Festival, and more.

Badges and event registration are available for purchase. Here is a detailed list of badge prices:

Four-day badge – $135

Thursday badge – $70

Friday badge – $70

Saturday badge – $85

Sunday badge – $17

Trade Day – $235

Gen Con Online-Only – free

Single-day badges start at $17; kids ten and under are free with an adult badge. Badges are expected to sell out, and Gen Con is asking anyone interested in joining the fun to buy their badges before Thursday morning.