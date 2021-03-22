Garth Brooks’ upcoming concert at Paul Brown Stadium pushed back to September

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 14: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE) (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been digitally converted to black and white.) Garth Brooks performs onstage at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards which broadcasted live on FOX at Microsoft Theater on March 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

CINCINNATI – Garth Brooks postponed his upcoming concert in Cincinnati from May until September.

The country superstar will perform at Paul Brown Stadium on Sept. 18, 2021. The concert was originally scheduled for May 1.

Organizers said all tickets sold for the May 1 date will be honored. Brooks sold 65,000 tickets for the show in less than an hour when they went on sale; all 70,000 seats eventually sold out.

The performance in Cincinnati is first at Paul Brown Stadium and the only stop in Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia for Brooks’ stadium tour.