The Foo Fighters will honor their late drummer Taylor Hawkins in a pair of tribute concerts later this year.

The announcement was made on the Foo Fighters’ social media accounts and website Wednesday morning.

The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts will be performed September 3 at London’s Wembley Stadium and September 27 at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles with the surviving members of the Foo Fighters: Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee.

AUGUST 29, 2017: SYDNEY, NSW – (EUROPE AND AUSTRALASIA OUT) (L-R) Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins pose during a photo shoot at the Intercontinental Hotel in Sydney, New South Wales. (Photo by Richard Dobson/Newspix/Getty Images)

“As one of the most respected and beloved figures in modern music, Taylor’s monolithic talent and magnetic personality endeared him to millions of fans, peers, friends and fellow musical legends the world over,” the band wrote in the announcement.

Tickets will go on sale June 17 via the Foo Fighters’ website.

Guest musicians are expected to join the band in the tribute to the beloved drummer. According to the Foo Fighters’ statement, a line-up for the “all-star rock and roll shows” will be announced shortly.

The performance will be the Foo Fighters’ first live public appearance since Hawkins’ untimely death.

Following the tribute concert announcement, Hawkins’ wife Alison Hawkins put out a statement on behalf of the Hawkins family.

“Taylor’s endearing spirit and deep love of music will live on forever through the collaborations he so enjoyed having with other musicians and the catalog of songs he contributed to and created.”

Hawkins died on March 25 at the age of 50 while the band was on tour in Colombia.

He joined the Foo Fighters in 1997 for a tour supporting the band’s second album “The Colour & The Shape.” He won 15 GRAMMY awards during his time with the band and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2021.