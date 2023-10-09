INDIANAPOLIS — WWE fans showed up and showed out this past Saturday night for WWE Fastlane.

Indianapolis and Gainbridge Fieldhouse hosted the premium live event. It was the first in seven years when WWE Clash of Champions took over the city.

In a press release from the WWE that was released Monday morning, the event became the most-watched and highest-grossing Fastlane event in company history. It also set a new record for viewership, gate, and sponsorship.

Viewership for Fastlane was up 71 percent versus the previous record set in 2021. The sold-out show marked the largest gate ever for any Fastlane event, up more than 31 percent versus the last record set in Cleveland in 2016. It became the highest-grossing WWE event ever held in Indianapolis.

Photo of fans entering Gainbridge Fieldhouse prior to the start of Fastlane (Photo by Mike Coutee)

WWE announced a sold-out attendance of 14,520 on Saturday. Most of the fans would say it was impressive, only being a mid-premium live event.

Fastlane had its own Indy 500 and racing theme, complete with race cars and checkered flags throughout Gainbridge Fieldhouse and on the event poster. On the stage, there was a pair of Indy cars where superstars made their entrance.

During the event, former Colts punter Pat McAfee teased the crowd with the idea of WWE returning to Indianapolis to host a WrestleMania. The only WrestleMania in Indy was held in 1992.

Gainbridge has hosted several Raw and Smackdown shows, including Survivor Series and Summerslam.