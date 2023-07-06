INDIANAPOLIS — After more than five decades of touring, selling out areas and stadiums, the Eagles announced their final tour.

The band will make its stop in Indianapolis on Oct. 9 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse as part of their “The Long Goodbye” tour.

During the tour, Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Vince Gill, and Deacon Frey will be part of the performance of many shows in each market as their audience demands.

The tour is expected to continue into 2025.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. July 14 through Ticketmaster. A presale will start July 12.

Since forming in 1971, the Eagles have performed more than 1,000 concerts around the world, with more than 150 million albums sold worldwide — with the coveted title of best-selling album in history (“Greatest Hits 1971-1977”).

The band has won six Grammys from 18 nominations, including Record of the Year in 1978 (“Hotel California”).

The band will kick off their tour in New York City on Sept. 7.