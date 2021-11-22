Dream job alert: Get paid $2,500 to stream 25 holiday movies in 25 days

Become the official 'Cheermeister' and stream your Christmas favorites

Want to make $2,500 this holiday season?

All you’ll have to do is grab a blanket, a warm and fuzzy sweater, some hot cocoa and your remote.

Reviews.org is looking for an official “Cheermeister” this holiday season. To apply for the “job,” you’ll need to stream 25 holiday movies in 25 days. In addition to the $2,500, you’ll get a year’s subscription to seven different streaming services: Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Apple TV+ and Hallmark Movies Now.

There are a few important qualifications for the position:

You must already have a device compatible for streaming

You’ll have to watch 25 holiday movies within 25 days

You’ll have to fill out a short, post-movie survey about each movie

The best part: you can choose which 25 holiday movies you watch. Love the classics? Throw on White Christmas, It’s a Wonderful Life or Frosty the Snowman. Want something a little more in the “modern classic” vein? Watch Elf, The Polar Express or the 2018 version of The Grinch.

Maybe you’d rather watch A Charlie Brown Christmas, A Garfield Christmas Special, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation or A Christmas Story. Or you can sit back and enjoy an onslaught of holiday movies from Hallmark–it’s all up to you!

Applications are open from now through 7 p.m. ET on Dec. 3. The official “Cheermeister” will be announced at 2 p.m. on Dec. 10.

Learn more and apply at this website.