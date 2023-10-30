INDIANAPOLIS — The popular amphitheater in downtown Indianapolis will now be known by a new name.

According to a Monday morning announcement, the venue formerly known as the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park will now be known as the Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park. This comes after the Teachers Credit Union (TCU) recently changed its name to the Everwise Credit Union.

“There has been such excitement around our name change and we’re thrilled this incredible venue is now the Everwise Amphitheater,” Angie Dvorak, chief marketing and growth officer at Everwise, said in the release. “The amphitheater is the premier music destination in downtown Indianapolis, and it serves as an ideal place to connect with our members and the community. We’re pleased to serve as the title sponsor and to be a part of this world-class facility.”

More than 40 concerts were hosted in the amphitheater’s 2023 season, including Yellowcard, Counting Crows, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Billy Strings and Noah Kahan. Four shows in the 2024 season have already been announced, inclduing:

April 26, 2024: Dustin Lynch with Skeez;

May 22, 2024: NEEDTOBREATHE with Judah & The Lion

June 28, 2024: Parker McCollum with Corey Kent

July 31, 2024: Jordan Davis with Mitchell Tenpenny and Ashley Cooke.

For more information, follow the venue “@everwiseampwrsp” on X, Facebook and Instagram.