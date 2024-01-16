NASHVILLE, Ind. — Before Creed makes their appearance in Noblesville this summer, Scott Stapp, the band’s lead singer, will be bringing his solo act to Nashville in the spring.

According to a news release from the Brown County Music Center, Stapp will perform at the Brown County Music Center, located at 200 Maple Leaf Blvd. in Nashville, on March 18. Tickets for the show will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Stapp, the frontman for the Grammy Award-winning rock band Creed, has sold more than 53 million records, has been streamed more than 1 billion times and has 11 No. 1 singles. Stapp has also released three solo albums, including 2005’s “The Great Divide” and 2019’s “The Space Between The Shadows.”

The release said that tickets will be available on the Brown County Music Center’s website, the Ticketmaster website as well as at the venue’s box office. The box office is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays through Fridays and at 3 p.m. on Saturday or Sunday show nights.

