NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Creed fans will not have to sacrifice any longer. They will have one chance next summer to see the band’s reunion in Noblesville.

According to a Monday morning announcement from Live Nation, Creed will bring its 2024 Summer of ’99 tour to the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on Aug. 10, 2024 as part of the venue’s Coors Light Concert Series. Officials said 3 Doors Down and Finger Eleven are also scheduled to perform at this show.

According to the announcement, Creed is a multi-platinum and Grammy Award winning rock band known for their hit songs “Higher,” “My Sacrifice,” “One” and “One Last Breath.” After an 11-year hiatus, the band announced a reunion in July.

Officials said presale tickets will be available starting 10 a.m. Tuesday while general tickets will be on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. The announcement read that a limited number of lawn seats will be available for $19.99 at select venues to commemorate the tour.

For more information, visit the band’s website.