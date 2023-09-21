INDIANAPOLIS — Country star Dustin Lynch announced his 2024 outdoor tour, including a stop in downtown Indianapolis.

The award-winning artist will perform at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park as part of his “Killed the Cowboy” tour on Friday, Apr. 26, 2024, as part of the Jack Daniel’s Concert Series. Special guest Skeez will join Lynch.

Tickets go on sale on album release day on Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. on Lynch’s website.

“I’m at a spot in life where I’m super focused on celebrating and living in the moment,” Lynch said in a statement. “The crew and I did a lot of that on the Party Mode tour and really found ourselves out there. The fans were coming out bigger, badder, and louder than ever,” shares Lynch. “I’m excited for them to dive into this album, find themselves in it, and then bring that energy with their friends to the Killed The Cowboy tour next spring.”

Lynch will kick off his 18-city tour in Nashville.