INDIANAPOLIS — Emmy and Grammy Award-nominated comedian Bill Burr has scheduled an Indianapolis stop on his 2024 “Bill Burr Live” tour.

According to a news release from Live Nation, Burr will be performing on March 9 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, located at 125 S Pennsylvania St. in Indianapolis. Tickets for this show will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Through his podcast and numerous TV and film appearances, Burr has become one of the top comedians. The release said Burr’s 2023 tour visited arenas and amphitheaters across the world. Burr has also made appearances in recent Netflix films like “Old Dads” and “Leo.”

Burr was nominated for a 2020 Grammy Award for his “Bill Burr: Paper Tiger” album and has appeared in various shows and movies like “Daddy’s Home,” “The Heat” Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian” and AMC’s “Breaking Bad.”

On this tour, Burr will also perform in Gary at the Hard Rock Live on March 8. He will also perform in Columbus, Ohio, Detroit, St. Louis, and Nashville.

The release said that presale tickets will be available starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. For more information, visit Burr’s website.