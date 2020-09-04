Catch a flick this fall at downtown Indy’s Victory Field

INDIANAPOLIS — With baseball on hiatus at Victory Field, the Indians decided to open up the ballpark to fans for a different type of entertainment.

Following this weekend’s free car show at the park, classic baseball movies will be queued up for the “Flicks at Victory Field” series, scheduled for three Friday nights this fall:

Friday, Sept. 11: “The Sandlot”

“The Sandlot” Friday, Sept. 25: “Angels in the Outfield”

“Angels in the Outfield” Friday, October 9: “A League of Their Own”

Gates open at 6 p.m. each night and movies start at 7.

There are a variety of seating and pricing options, including on-field “seating pods” for $75 that accommodate up to six people and premium seating in the Yuengling Landing for $25 per ticket with beer and popcorn included. Tickets in the lower seating bowl are $10.

Tickets and pods are available on the Indians website, and they must be purchased in advance.

Randy Lewandowski, president and general manager of the Indians, said fan feedback played a big role in pursuing and planning movie nights at the ballpark.

“Our organization has held a number of safe, socially-distanced events throughout the summer that have been successful, and we envision our movie night series doing the same,” he said.

Limited free parking will be available in the Victory Field parking lot, and concessions will also be open with credit and debit cards the only accepted forms of payment.

For the on-field pods, both lawn chairs and blankets are permitted.

Questions? Get in touch with the Indians at Tickets@IndyIndians.com.