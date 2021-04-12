Brown County Music Center announces John Hiatt and the Jerry Douglas Band for 2021 show

NASHVILLE, TN – SEPTEMBER 14: Singer-songwriter John Hiatt performs during SiriusXM Outlaw Country Channel’s Americanafest: “Most Wanted Guitar Pull” at SiriusXM Studios on September 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Nashville, Ind.––New shows for 2021 are being announced by the Brown County Music Center (BCMC), starting with John Hiatt coming this November.

On Monday, BCMC said John Hiatt and the Jerry Douglas Band will perform on Thursday, November 11, 2021.

Hiatt and the Jerry Douglas Band are promoting a new album titled Leftover Feelings featuring the new song and video called “All the Lilacs in Ohio.” Leftover Feelings comes out May 21 and is currently available for pre-order at New West Records.

Hiatt recorded the new album with the Jerry Douglas Band during the pandemic at historic RCA Studio B and “opened up a lifetime full of leftover feelings.”

“I was immediately taken back to 1970, when I got to Nashville,” said Hiatt while recording with Dobro master Jerry Douglas.

“You can’t not be aware of the records that were made there… Elvis, the Everly Brothers, Waylon Jennings doing ‘Only Daddy That’ll Walk the Line.’ But all that history wasn’t intimidating, because it’s such a comfortable place to make music.”

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, April 16 at 10 a.m. at BrownCountyMusicCenter.com and at Ticketmaster.com.

Because the Brown County Music Center continues to serve as a COVID-19 testing and vaccination site, the venue box office is currently open for in-person sales through its outdoor ticketing windows only.

More about the Brown County Music Center:

Located in Nashville, Indiana, the Brown County Music Center is a visual and auditory masterpiece with cutting edge design, bringing in nationally known performers and hosting local events. The 2,000-seat live performance venue, opened in August 2019, offers an incredibly intimate experience for each show. The farthest seat from the stage is only 106 feet away. Nestled on the banks of Salt Creek and located less than one-mile from the largest state park in Indiana and the Village of Nashville, this indoor entertainment venue will host world-class rock, blues, country, pop, jazz, oldies, throwback artists, and more. BCMC said it is adhering to federal, state and local health and safety guidelines related to COVID-19 and will follow a plan approved by local health departments.