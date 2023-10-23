INDIANAPOLIS — One of the mainstays of the pop-punk genre is coming to the Gainbridge Fieldhouse next August.

According to a news release, blink-182 will perform in Indianapolis on Aug. 2 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, located at 125 S Pennsylvania St., as part of its 2024 stadium and arena tour, featuring special guest Pierce The Veil.

blink-182 is a Grammy-nominated pop-punk band best known for their catchy hooks and songs like “What’s My Age Again,” “All The Small Things” and “Stay Together For The Kids.”

The band’s Indianapolis date will be a part of blink-182’s 30-city 2024 tour which includes dates in San Diego, Boston, and Toronto. This comes after the band released its newest album, “One More Time” on Oct. 20, featuring the number one singles “Edging” and “One More Time.”

Tickets for this show will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday on the Live Nation website. The tour will also offer various VIP packages, according to the release.