Get in formation, Beyonce fans. The superstar is heading on tour.

The 28-time Grammy winner made the announcement Wednesday morning via Instagram with a post captioned “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR 2023.”

The world tour begins in Stockholm Sweden on May 10 and will make its way to the United States in July. Beyonce has scheduled dates in Philadelphia (July 12), Chicago (July 12), and Tampa (Aug. 16). The final date is Sept. 27 in New Orleans.

It has not been announced yet when tickets go on sale, but the Beyonce website promises “soon.”

The tour, in promotion of Beyonce’s “Renaissance” album, is her first time on the road since her 2018 “On the Run” tour with husband and rapper Jay-Z.

You can see all dates on her website.