ATLANTA (AP) — An Atlanta-based rapper has been sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison for a 2021 firearm possession charge, federal prosecutors said.

U.S. District Judge J.P. Boulee on Wednesday sentenced Ibnisa Durr, who performs under the name Paper Lovee, to seven years and four months, followed by three years of supervised release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia said in a news release. Durr, 26, of Atlanta, pleaded guilty on May 25 to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Investigators identified Durr as the suspect in a shooting on May 30, 2021, and issued a warrant for his arrest, the release stated. The department’s Fugitive Unit tracked him down three months later and tried to detain him while he was getting into a car. Durr fled, leading police on a high-speed chase during which he crashed into two police cars and an uninvolved motorist’s vehicle, according to the release, which said he later also tried to flee on foot and toss a bag containing a loaded firearm over a guardrail.

“His reckless conduct seriously endangered the lives of innocent motorists and officers,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan. Prior to his arrest, Durr had been convicted of robbery and aggravated assault, Buchanan said.

Paper Lovee is best known for his song “No Socks,” which features Lil Baby and was released in 2018. Other songs include “90s Baby,” and “Walk Down.”