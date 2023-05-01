INDIANAPOLIS — After 50 years and 10 world tours, four-time Grammy award-winning rock legends Aerosmith are hanging up their guitars.

But not before one last stop in Indianapolis this October.

On May, first Aerosmith announced their “Peace Out” farewell tour with special guest The Black Crowes.

“It’s not goodbye it’s PEACE OUT! Get ready and walk this way, you’re going to get the best show of our lives,” Aerosmith announced in a joint statement.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band kicks off the 40-date farewell tour on Sept. 2 in Philadelphia and concludes with a final show on Jan. 26 in Montreal. Along the way, the band will be stopping by Indianapolis on Oct. 29 where they will play in the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Tickets for the tour go on sale on May 5 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

Aerosmith formed in 1970 and has collected four Grammys along the way of their storied career. The ban broke boundaries by intersecting rock and hip-hop with a Run-DMC collaboration of “Walk This Way” and played a Super Bowl halftime show in 2001.

The band has even had theme park attractions named after them at Disney World and later in Paris.

Front man Steven Tyler, guitarist Joe Perry, bassist Tom Hamilton and guitarist Brad Whitford are ready to dig into their lengthy catalog of hits including rock classics like “Dream On,” “Crazy,” “Janie’s Got a Gun,” and “I Don’t Wanna Miss a Thing.”

“Be there or beware as we bring all the toys out of the attic. Get ready,” Tyler said in a statement to the Associated Press.

Drummer Joey Kramer won’t be joining the farewell tour, however, as the band announced that Kramer has been on leave to “focus his attention on his family and health.”

Drummer John Douglas has been playing in Kramer’s place.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.