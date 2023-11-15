INDIANAPOLIS — Comedian Kevin James, famous for his roles in the TV sitcom “King of Queens” and other movies, will visit Indianapolis during his 2024 stand-up comedy tour.

James is set to take the stage at Clowes Memorial Hall on Sunday, June 16, 2024. in part of his “Owls Don’t Walk” tour.

Pre-sale tickets will be available starting on Wednesday, Nov. 15, at 10 a.m. The general on-sale will be on Friday, Nov. 17, at 10 a.m. Ticket information can be found on Kevin James’ website or Live Nation.

James was a stand-up comedian performing at the Montreal Comedy Festival in 1996 when he signed a development deal to create and star in his television show. “The King of Queens” premiered in 1998 and ran for nine seasons, earning him an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.