‘A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’ will air on TV this year thanks to PBS

A CHARLIE BROWN THANKSGIVING – The Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Television Network will celebrate the start of the holiday season with the classic special, “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving,” MONDAY, NOVEMBER 20 (8:00-8:30 & 8:30-9:00 p.m., ET), on the Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Television Network. In the 1973 special “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving,” Charlie Brown wants to do something special for the gang. However the dinner he arranges is a disaster when caterers Snoopy and Woodstock prepare toast and popcorn as the main dish. Humiliated, it will take all of Marcie’s persuasive powers to salvage the holiday for Charlie Brown. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

You’ll be able to watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving without the need for an Apple TV+ subscription.

The special, which first aired in 1973, is a holiday tradition for some families. It wasn’t expected to air on TV until PBS announced it would broadcast the special at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 21.

Apple TV+ has secured the exclusive rights to Peanuts content, including the Snoopy and the gang’s many classic holiday specials. It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown also aired on PBS this year after PBS and Apple came to an agreement that allowed everyone to watch Linus sit in the pumpkin patch as he awaited his holiday hero.

A similar arrangement is in place for A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving. Here’s the plot summary via PBS:

Peppermint Patty invites everyone to Charlie Brown’s for Thanksgiving, even though he’s going to see his grandmother. Snoopy decides to cook his own version of a Thanksgiving meal with help from his friends.

The upcoming PBS broadcast isn’t the only way to watch the holiday special. Apple TV+ subscribers can stream it right now. You can also buy the DVD or Blu-ray version from Amazon.