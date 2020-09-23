2022 reschedule of tour, Indianapolis show announced by Elton John

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Elton John performs onstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

LONDON — Elton John has announced rescheduled dates for his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour including the Indianapolis stop.

According to his website, the show at Bankers Life Fieldhouse is set to happen on Friday, April 1, 2022.

This is a reschedule of the show originally slated for March 26, 2020.

John said, “I’ve been enjoying my time at home with the family while the world navigates its way through the COVID pandemic. But, I really miss being on the road and performing for my beloved fans in my Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.”

According to the announcement, ticketholders for all postponed performances will receive new information in the near future, and original tickets will be honored at the rescheduled performances.

John said his fans should not worry about him and that he’s been keeping in shape for the upcoming shows.

“I’m raring to go! As always, thank you so much for your loyal support. I look forward to seeing all you wonderful Elton John fans soon. In the meantime, please stay safe and be well,” said John.

For complete details, see the announcement on his website here.