INDIANAPOLIS — A new program from Live Nation is aimed at helping musicians pursue the life that they love by making music with their friends throughout the United States and Canada.

Two Indianapolis concert venues have been announced as participants in Live Nation’s new “On The Road Again” program, an initiative that is expected to help support developing artists when they are out on the road touring.

According to the program’s website, the Egyptian Room and the Deluxe, two venues that are a part of the Old National Centre in downtown Indianapolis, will join more than 70 venues across the United States and Canada for the initiative, named after the 1980 hit song by Willie Nelson. The Old National Centre is located at 502 N New Jersey St. in Indianapolis.

Other venues participating in the program include Bogart’s in Cincinnati, St. Andrew’s Hall in Detroit, the House of Blues in Chicago and the Mercury Ballroom in Louisville, Kentucky. For a full list of venues, click here.

According to the website, the program was created with Nelson to help the live music careers of artists, as well as their crews. The benefits include $1,500 in gas and travel cash per show to all headliners and support acts, on top of nightly performance compensation, as well as 100% of all net merchandise sales for each show at participating venues. Other benefits include:

$5 million donation to Crew Nation supporting crew across the industry facing unforeseen hardship;

Special “On The Road Again bonuses for tour, promoter and venue staff.

“Touring is important to artists so whatever we can do to help other artists, I think we should do it,” Nelson said in a news release from Live Nation. “This program will impact thousands of artists this year and help make touring a little bit easier,”

The website said there is no limit on the number of qualifying shows an artist can play and the benefits add up as artists perform on tour. By helping with some core expenses, officials with Live Nation said they aim to “make it easier for artists on the road so they can keep performing to their fans in more cities across the country.”

“Delivering for live artists is always our core mission,” Michael Rapino, the president and chief executive officer of Live Nation Entertainment, said in the release. “The live music industry is continuing to grow and as it does, we want to do everything we can to support artists at all levels on their touring journey especially the developing artists in clubs.”

Officials with Live Nation confirmed with FOX59/CBS4 that the program is currently in effect and will be available to headliners and support acts at the Deluxe and the Egyptian Room from now on. Upcoming shows at those two venues include:

Bishop Briggs & Misterwives: The Don’t Look Down Tour with Natalie Jane at The Egyptian Room on Sept. 26;

Noah Cyrus: The Hardest Part Tour with Anna Bates at The Deluxe on Sept. 28;

The Party of the Century with Here Come The Mummies with Perpetual Groove at The Egyptian Room on Sept. 28;

Black Veil Brides & VV TOUR 2023 with Dark Divine at The Egyptian Room on Sept. 30;

Thrice with ’68 at The Egyptian Room on Oct. 6;

Ty Segall & Freedom Band with Axis: Sova at The Deluxe on Oct. 7;

Lil Yachty: The Field Trip Tour with Nick Hakim at The Egyptian Room on Oct. 8;

We Came As Romans: DARKBLOOM II Tour 2023 with Emmure, Bodysnatcher and Archetypes Collide at The Deluxe on Oct. 10;

According to the release, the program is expected to last through the end of 2023. For a full list of concerts coming to the Indianapolis area, click here.