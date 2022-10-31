INDIANAPOLIS – As we head into November, we start getting into highs in the 40s and 50s with lows in the 30s and 40s. What is Indianapolis’ November outlook? Let’s dive in.

November normals

Our normal high to start off the month is around 58° with a normal low at 40°. By the time we wrap up the month, our normal high is 46° and the normal low is 31°. On average, in the month of November, Indianapolis sees 3.45″ of rainfall and 0.8″ of snowfall. Indy will also lose 54 minutes of daylight in the next 30 days.

November Outlook

The Climate Prediction Center has November looking seasonal for Indiana. The forecast shows above-average temperatures in the southwest U.S. and below-average precipitation in the south.

In the short term, the first week of November looks mild and above average to kick off the month. Beyond that, temperatures look to become seasonal, according to the Climate Prediction Center forecast.