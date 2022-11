INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis is seeing well above average temperatures for the start of November. Have we seen this before? Well, yes, several times, actually. The most recent early November warmth was just two years ago, in 2020. An area of high pressure to the south and east of Indiana provided a flow of warm air to the state. This plus plenty of sunshine boosted temperatures into the upper 70s. Normal highs for this time of year are in the 50s.

Daily record high temperatures set

The record warmth in November of 2020 broke several daily high records.

79° on November 8 broke the previous record of 76 set back in 1999

78° on November 9 broke the previous record of 76 set back in 1999

77° on November 10 broke the previous record of 75 set back in 1949!

Warmest November days on record

81° on November 1, 1950

There is a 3-way tie for the second warmest days in November. November 8, 2020, November 1, 2016, and November 1, 1999, all hit 79°.

Longest warmth streaks in November in Indy

There have been many times when Indy has hit 70°+ for several days in a row.

1) 6 days: November 8-13, 2010

1) 6 days: November 1-6, 2008

1) 6 days: November 1-6, 1977

1) 6 days: November 14-19, 1953

5) 5 days: November 6-10, 2020

5) 5 days: November 14-18, 1971

There have also been streaks of 65° + in November in Indy too!

1) 9 days: November 1-9, 1977

2) 8 days: November 3-10, 2020

2) 8 days: November 7-14, 1879

4) 7 days: November 4-10, 1975

4) 7 days: November 12-18, 1971

4) 7 days: November 1-7, 1938

Central Indiana City Temperatures

Here’s a look at the high temperatures in early November 2020 around central Indiana.

City 11/4/20 11/5/20 11/6/20 11/7/20 11/8/20 11/9/20 11/10/20 Lafayette 75° 70° 74° 74° 80° 79° 78° Muncie 76° 69° 73° 74° 81° 80° 79° Indianapolis 72° 69° 72° 73° 79° 78° 77° Indy – Eagle Creek 73° 69° 72° 73° 79° 78° 77° Shelbyville 75° 70° 73° 75° 82° 80° 79° Terre Haute 73° 70° 72° 73° 80° 78° 76° Bloomington 75° 70° 73° 74° 80° 79° 76°