Carmel High School Marching Band chosen to perform in 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel High School Marching Band was selected Tuesday to perform in the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

This will mark the band’s second appearance in the famed parade.

The Carmel High School Marching Band was chosen from more than 100 applicants as one of nine bands to march in the 96th edition of the annual holiday spectacle.

“Carmel High School has one of the finest high school music programs in the country both on and off the marching field. The band is supported by the entire local music-loving community and is built on a foundation of musical excellence that knows few rivals,” said Wesley Whatley, creative producer of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. “The Macy’s Band Selection Committee is proud to welcome the Carmel High School Marching Band for their second appearance in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2022!”

“We are thrilled to be a part of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade,” said Chris Kreke, marching band director at Carmel High School. “The historic parade is a high point for our band members and we are grateful for the opportunity to participate.”

The band will spend the next 18 months planning and practicing for their parade. To help kick-start the band’s fundraising goal, Macy’s has made a $10,000 donation in support of their march towards New York.